The Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are ahead in the series 1-0. Bookmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +130 moneyline odds against the Hurricanes (-150).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which team will bring home the win in Saturday's Stanley Cup Semifinals action.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Panthers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-150)

Hurricanes (-150) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.6)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have posted a record of 11-8-19 in overtime contests as part of an overall mark of 42-32-8.

In the 31 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 43 points.

In 10 games this season when the Panthers finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).

Florida has five points (2-14-1) when scoring two goals this season.

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 67 times, earning 102 points from those matchups (48-13-6).

This season, Florida has scored a lone power-play goal in 39 games has a record of 23-12-4 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Panthers went 21-11-3 in those contests (45 points).

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 3rd 34.8 Shots 36.9 1st 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 19th 19.8% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

