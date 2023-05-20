Saturday's game features the San Francisco Giants (21-23) and the Miami Marlins (23-22) clashing at Oracle Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:05 PM ET on May 20.

The Giants will give the nod to Logan Webb (3-5) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (1-2).

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Giants 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Marlins contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Miami has been victorious two times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (158 total, 3.5 per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule