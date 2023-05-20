Marlins vs. Giants: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez will lead the Miami Marlins into a matchup with Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
The Marlins are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Giants (-175). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.
Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Giants
|-175
|+145
|8
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have won in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Miami has a record of 2-4 when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Miami's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 44 chances.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|9-11
|11-12
|12-10
|18-17
|5-5
