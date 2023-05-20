Luis Arraez will lead the Miami Marlins into a matchup with Michael Conforto and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

The Marlins are +145 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Giants (-175). The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -175 +145 8 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Marlins' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have won in 11, or 44%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Miami has a record of 2-4 when it's set as an underdog of +145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 44 chances.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 9-11 11-12 12-10 18-17 5-5

