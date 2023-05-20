How to Watch the Marlins vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 20
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Logan Webb gets the start for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park against Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Oracle Park
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 41 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Miami is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.
- The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.
- Miami has scored 158 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .305.
- The Marlins rank 13th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.356 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his eighth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
- Garrett has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|W 3-1
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-4
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
|5/19/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Logan Webb
|5/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|5/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Chase Anderson
|5/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Austin Gomber
|5/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|-
|5/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Freeland
