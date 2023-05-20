Logan Webb gets the start for the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at Oracle Park against Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 41 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .249 team batting average.

Miami has scored 158 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .305.

The Marlins rank 13th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.

Miami strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-best in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.356 WHIP this season, 21st in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Braxton Garrett (1-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in five innings pitched against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Garrett has not earned a quality start in seven starts this season.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Reds W 3-1 Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants - Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants - Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies - Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies - Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies - Away Sandy Alcantara - 5/25/2023 Rockies - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland

