Logan Webb will take the hill for the San Francisco Giants (21-23) on Saturday, May 20 versus the Miami Marlins (23-22), who will counter with Braxton Garrett. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

The Giants are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Marlins have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total for the game is set at 7.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (3-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Marlins' game against the Giants but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Marlins (+145) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Marlins to take down the Giants with those odds, and the Marlins emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Giants have been favored 19 times and won eight, or 42.1%, of those games.

The Giants have a record of 2-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from San Francisco, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Giants played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 25 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (44%) in those contests.

This year, the Marlins have won two of six games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins vs. Giants Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+185) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+180) Joey Wendle 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+210) Jean Segura 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1300) 0.5 (+240) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Marlins, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.