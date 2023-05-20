Luis Arraez and Thairo Estrada are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants square off at Oracle Park on Saturday (starting at 4:05 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 walks and 15 RBI (59 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .388/.440/.487 so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, 11 home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI (36 total hits).

He has a .229/.313/.497 slash line so far this year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 vs. Reds May. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Logan Webb Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Webb Stats

Logan Webb (3-5) will take the mound for the Giants, his 10th start of the season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Webb has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 36th, 1.136 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Webb Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks May. 14 7.0 3 1 1 3 3 vs. Nationals May. 9 7.0 9 1 1 7 1 at Astros May. 3 7.2 5 2 2 5 2 vs. Cardinals Apr. 27 6.2 7 2 2 7 1 vs. Mets Apr. 22 7.0 5 2 2 8 1

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI (53 total hits). He has stolen 11 bases.

He's slashing .312/.361/.482 on the season.

Estrada has hit safely in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 2-for-4 0 0 0 4 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 31 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .264/.429/.488 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks May. 13 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

