The San Francisco Giants (21-23) will try to keep a four-game winning streak going when they host the Miami Marlins (23-22) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

The Giants will look to Logan Webb (3-5) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (1-2).

Marlins vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Webb - SF (3-5, 3.66 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-2, 5.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett (1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

In eight games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .316 against him.

So far this year, Garrett has not recorded a quality start.

Garrett will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.5 innings per outing.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

Webb (3-5) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.66 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .252 in nine games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his sixth consecutive quality start.

Webb has nine starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 26-year-old's 3.66 ERA ranks 36th, 1.136 WHIP ranks 30th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 34th.

Logan Webb vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB with a .249 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 20th in the league (.386) and 41 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 8-for-26 with a double, a home run and four RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

