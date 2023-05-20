Matthew Tkachuk will be in action Saturday when his Florida Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Tkachuk available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +29.

Tkachuk has a goal in 31 games this year out of 79 games played, including multiple goals seven times.

Tkachuk has a point in 56 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 34 times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 18 times.

The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total is 36.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tkachuk has an implied probability of 56.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 79 Games 6 109 Points 4 40 Goals 2 69 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.