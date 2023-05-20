MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, May 20
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Tampa Bay Rays.
Searching for how to watch MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Chicago White Sox (17-29) face the Kansas City Royals (14-32)
The Royals hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.266 AVG, 12 HR, 28 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.263 AVG, 8 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHW Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-190
|+160
|9
The Toronto Blue Jays (25-20) take on the Baltimore Orioles (29-16)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.321 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.264 AVG, 6 HR, 34 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|9.5
The Philadelphia Phillies (20-24) play host to the Chicago Cubs (20-24)
The Cubs will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.265 AVG, 5 HR, 32 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.310 AVG, 2 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+143
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (24-20) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (25-20)
The Diamondbacks will take to the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.294 AVG, 6 HR, 27 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.263 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-139
|+118
|8.5
The Washington Nationals (18-27) play host to the Detroit Tigers (20-22)
The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.281 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Riley Greene (.296 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|WSH Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|9.5
The Texas Rangers (27-17) take on the Colorado Rockies (19-26)
The Rockies hope to get a road victory at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.291 AVG, 7 HR, 35 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.272 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-190
|+161
|8.5
The San Francisco Giants (21-23) play host to the Miami Marlins (23-22)
The Marlins will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Giants on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.312 AVG, 6 HR, 16 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.388 AVG, 1 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+145
|7.5
The Houston Astros (25-19) face the Oakland Athletics (10-36)
The Athletics will hit the field at Minute Maid Park versus the Astros on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.286 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-300
|+243
|8.5
The Cincinnati Reds (19-25) take on the New York Yankees (27-20)
The Yankees will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.290 AVG, 3 HR, 18 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.248 AVG, 6 HR, 21 RBI)
The New York Mets (23-23) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (20-24)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.233 AVG, 17 HR, 41 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+141
|8
The Tampa Bay Rays (33-13) host the Milwaukee Brewers (24-20)
The Brewers will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.321 AVG, 10 HR, 24 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.252 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-197
|+166
|8
The Atlanta Braves (28-16) play the Seattle Mariners (21-23)
The Mariners will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park versus the Braves on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.343 AVG, 11 HR, 27 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.266 AVG, 2 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-147
|+125
|9
The St. Louis Cardinals (19-27) face the Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.301 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.322 AVG, 8 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|LAD Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-110
|9.5
The Los Angeles Angels (24-22) take on the Minnesota Twins (24-21)
The Twins hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Saturday at 10:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:07 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.287 AVG, 10 HR, 31 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.237 AVG, 9 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|MIN Moneyline
|Total
|-124
|+103
|8.5
The San Diego Padres (20-25) play host to the Boston Red Sox (25-20)
The Red Sox will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Saturday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.247 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.264 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+110
|8
