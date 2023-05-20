Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena features the Carolina Hurricanes and the Florida Panthers playing at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 20, broadcast on TNT. The Panthers are on top 1-0 in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

TNT will show this Hurricanes versus Panthers matchup.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers give up 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the league.

The Panthers are sixth in the league in scoring (288 goals, 3.5 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Panthers have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.

The Hurricanes' 262 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players