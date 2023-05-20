Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers meet on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers lead the series 1-0. The Hurricanes are favored (-155) against the Panthers (+130).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 5.5 goals in 45 of 94 games this season.

The Hurricanes have gone 15-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Panthers have been listed as the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

Carolina is 12-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (66.7% win percentage).

Florida is 8-2 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+165) 3.5 (+130) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+175) -

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.4 2.8

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.