Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0. The Panthers are the underdog (+125) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-145).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-145)
|Panthers (+125)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been listed as an underdog 29 times this season, and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.
- Florida has entered 20 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 12-8 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|262 (15th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|210 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|50 (18th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over Florida's most recent 10 games.
- Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
