The Carolina Hurricanes host the Florida Panthers for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena on Saturday, May 20, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 1-0. The Panthers are the underdog (+125) in this matchup with the Hurricanes (-145).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-145) Panthers (+125) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been listed as an underdog 29 times this season, and won 16, or 55.2%, of those games.

Florida has entered 20 games this season as an underdog by +125 or more and is 12-8 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 262 (15th) Goals 288 (6th) 210 (2nd) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 50 (18th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers and their opponents hit the over on just one occasion over Florida's most recent 10 games.

Over their last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 9.2 goals, 0.2 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

