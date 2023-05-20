Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2 on May 20, 2023
Player prop betting options for Martin Necas, Matthew Tkachuk and others are available in the Carolina Hurricanes-Florida Panthers matchup at PNC Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -213)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -130, Under Odds: +100)
Tkachuk's 109 points are pivotal for Florida. He has 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -204, Under Odds: +165)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the attack for Florida this season with 23 goals and 55 assists.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
Carter Verhaeghe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
Carter Verhaeghe has netted 42 goals on the season, chipping in 31 assists.
Verhaeghe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Hurricanes
|May. 18
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 12
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Necas, who has 71 points (28 goals, 43 assists) and plays an average of 18:24 per game.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Devils
|May. 9
|2
|0
|2
|3
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
Sebastian Aho has 36 goals and 32 assists to total 68 points (0.9 per game).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Panthers
|May. 18
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Devils
|May. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Devils
|May. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
