Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are playing the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bennett's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett's plus-minus this season, in 17:24 per game on the ice, is +4.

Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this season over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 25 of 63 games this year, Bennett has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 63 games this season, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Bennett has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Bennett Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 63 Games 5 40 Points 3 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 2

