Sam Reinhart will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 20, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Reinhart's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart has averaged 19:46 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -11).

In 27 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Reinhart has a point in 45 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 19 times.

Reinhart has an assist in 30 of 82 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 55.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Reinhart having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 6 67 Points 3 31 Goals 1 36 Assists 2

