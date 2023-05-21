Aryna Sabalenka 2023 French Open Odds
Aryna Sabalenka begins the French Open after her Internazionali BNL d'Italia finished with a loss at the hands of Sofia Kenin in the round of 64. Sabalenka's first match is against Marta Kostyuk (in the round of 128). Sabalenka has the second-best odds to win (+600) at Stade Roland Garros.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 French Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Sabalenka at the 2023 French Open
- Next Round: Round of 128
- Tournament Dates: May 21 - June 10
- Venue: Stade Roland Garros
- Location: Paris, France
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Sabalenka's Next Match
In her opener at the French Open, Sabalenka will meet Kostyuk on Sunday, May 28 at 5:00 AM ET in the round of 128.
Sabalenka has current moneyline odds of -650 to win her next contest against Kostyuk. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Aryna Sabalenka Grand Slam Odds
- Wimbeldon odds to win: +500
- US Open odds to win: +500
- French Open odds to win: +600
Want to bet on Sabalenka? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Sabalenka Stats
- Sabalenka is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, to No. 134-ranked Kenin, 6-7, 2-6.
- Sabalenka has won two of her 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 44-16.
- Sabalenka is 9-3 on clay over the past 12 months, with one tournament victory.
- Sabalenka has played 21.5 games per match in her 60 matches over the past year across all court types.
- In her 12 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Sabalenka has averaged 20.8 games.
- As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Sabalenka has won 73.8% of her games on serve, and 39.2% on return.
- On clay over the past 12 months, Sabalenka has been victorious in 75.4% of her service games and 36.6% of her return games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.