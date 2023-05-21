Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

Last time out, which was on May 19, Martin put up 25 points in a 111-105 win versus the Celtics.

In this article we will look at Martin's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.6 11.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.1 Assists -- 1.6 1.3 PRA 17.5 16 18.1 PR 15.5 14.4 16.8 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.8



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 7.8% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

He's knocked down 1.2 threes per game, or 8.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Martin's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per contest, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 44 rebounds per game, ranking 18th in the league.

Conceding 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Caleb Martin vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 32 25 4 0 3 1 1 5/17/2023 30 15 4 3 3 1 2 1/24/2023 11 5 0 0 1 0 0 12/2/2022 26 10 1 0 1 0 0 11/30/2022 24 10 6 1 2 0 0 10/21/2022 29 4 7 0 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.