Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates face the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 111-105 win over the Celtics (his last action) Vincent put up nine points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Vincent's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 9.4 11.8 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.8 Assists 2.5 2.5 4.4 PRA -- 14 18 PR 12.5 11.5 13.6 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.1



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.1% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Vincent's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 23.1 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 40 9 2 0 1 0 2 5/17/2023 36 15 3 2 3 1 1 1/24/2023 25 7 1 3 1 0 0 12/2/2022 25 3 3 4 1 0 2 11/30/2022 19 10 0 1 2 0 1 10/21/2022 24 17 0 2 3 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.