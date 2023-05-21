Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Celtics - May 21
Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates face the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday.
If you'd like to place a wager on Vincent's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Celtics
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|10.5
|9.4
|11.8
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.1
|1.8
|Assists
|2.5
|2.5
|4.4
|PRA
|--
|14
|18
|PR
|12.5
|11.5
|13.6
|3PM
|2.5
|1.7
|2.1
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Celtics
- This season, Gabe Vincent has made 3.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 11.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- Vincent's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Celtics have given up 111.4 points per game, which is fourth-best in the NBA.
- Giving up 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league.
- In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA, allowing 23.1 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per game.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Celtics
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/19/2023
|40
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/17/2023
|36
|15
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1/24/2023
|25
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12/2/2022
|25
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|11/30/2022
|19
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|24
|17
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
