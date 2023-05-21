Heat vs. Celtics Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 3
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.
Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Heat vs Celtics Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (214)
- The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 45.6% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).
- At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.
