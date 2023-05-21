The Boston Celtics are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Sunday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 4)

Heat (+ 4) Pick OU: Over (214)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 4-point favorite or more 45.6% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 4 or more (46.7%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). But on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

At 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami attempts 40.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets are 3-pointers, and 69.5% are 2-pointers.

