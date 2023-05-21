The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 18.5 -110 20.4 Max Strus 11.5 -125 11.5 Caleb Martin 10.5 -130 9.6 Gabe Vincent 10.5 -115 9.4

