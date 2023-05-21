The Boston Celtics and Miami Heat are facing off in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 3 on tap.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Celtics matchup.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Celtics (-4) 214.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 214.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Celtics (-4) 214.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Celtics (-3.5) 213.5 -155 +135 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Trends

  • The Celtics average 117.9 points per game (fourth in the league) while giving up 111.4 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +535 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.5 points per game.
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while giving up 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 227.4 points per game, 12.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These teams allow 221.2 points per game combined, 6.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Boston has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this season.
  • Miami has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9
Bam Adebayo 18.5 -110 20.4
Max Strus 11.5 -125 11.5
Caleb Martin 10.5 -130 9.6
Gabe Vincent 10.5 -115 9.4

