The Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Miami has a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.

The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than away (23.8).

Heat Injuries