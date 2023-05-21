The Miami Heat (44-38) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report heading into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at FTX Arena on Sunday, May 21 at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The teams play again after the Heat took down the Celtics 111-105 on Friday. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler recorded 27 points (and added eight rebounds and six assists), while Jayson Tatum scored 34 in the losing effort for the Celtics.

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Heat vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Miami has put together a 26-8 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Heat are posting 110.7 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 1.2 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami knocks down 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat score 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -4 214.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.