Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler are two players to watch on Sunday at 8:30 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) play the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, May 21

Sunday, May 21 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Friday, the Heat knocked off the Celtics 111-105, led by Butler with 27 points (plus six assists and eight rebounds). Tatum was the leading scorer for the losing team with 34 points while adding eight assists and 13 rebounds.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 27 8 6 3 2 0 Caleb Martin 25 4 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 22 17 9 0 0 0

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and averages 3.2 assists.

Butler is putting up a team-best 5.3 assists per contest. And he is contributing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the field.

The Heat get 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gets the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per contest, making 40.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28.3 6.6 4.9 1.9 1 0.9 Bam Adebayo 18.9 10.1 3.9 0.8 0.6 0 Kyle Lowry 10.4 3.1 4.9 1.1 1.1 1.5 Caleb Martin 11.7 5.1 1.3 0.9 0.4 1.8 Gabe Vincent 11.8 1.8 4.4 1.2 0.1 2.1

