The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, will play at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 19, Butler put up 27 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in a 111-105 win versus the Celtics.

We're going to examine Butler's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 31.3 Rebounds 6.5 5.9 7.1 Assists 5.5 5.3 5.3 PRA 41.5 34.1 43.7 PR 35.5 28.8 38.4 3PM 0.5 0.6 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Jimmy Butler's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 1.6 threes per game, or 3.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league, allowing 44 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 23.1 per game, second in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are fifth in the league, conceding 11.6 makes per game.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 41 27 8 6 0 2 3 5/17/2023 43 35 5 7 2 0 6 12/2/2022 35 25 15 3 0 1 1 10/21/2022 40 18 7 5 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Butler or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.