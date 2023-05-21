The Miami Heat, Kyle Lowry included, will play at 8:30 PM on Sunday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on May 19, Lowry put up five assists in a 111-105 win against the Celtics.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Lowry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 10.4 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 3.1 Assists 3.5 5.1 4.9 PRA 16.5 20.4 18.4 PR 13.5 15.3 13.5 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Kyle Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Kyle Lowry Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.8 per contest.

Lowry is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics concede 44 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the league.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

The Celtics are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kyle Lowry vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 17 0 1 5 0 1 1 5/17/2023 28 15 3 3 3 1 1 1/24/2023 29 2 5 8 0 0 0 12/2/2022 39 20 5 4 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 14 4 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 33 17 4 6 3 1 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Lowry or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.