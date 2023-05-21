Sunday's contest at Oracle Park has the San Francisco Giants (21-24) taking on the Miami Marlins (24-22) at 4:05 PM ET (on May 21). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 win for the Giants, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Alex Wood for the Giants and Jesus Luzardo (3-2) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Giants 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Miami has won eight of 17 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Miami is No. 28 in baseball scoring 3.5 runs per game (159 total runs).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.38 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule