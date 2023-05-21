LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants will hit the field at Oracle Park against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Sunday.

The Marlins are listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Giants (-135). The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Giants -135 +110 8 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has a record of 8-9, a 47.1% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 19 of its 45 chances.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 10-11 12-12 12-10 19-17 5-5

