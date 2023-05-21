Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants will play Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Sunday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 41 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .382 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 159 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Miami has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Miami has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.38) in the majors this season.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of 1.336 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (3-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his 10th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Luzardo has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/16/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants W 1-0 Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants - Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies - Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies - Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies - Away Sandy Alcantara - 5/25/2023 Rockies - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels - Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.