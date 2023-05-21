On Sunday, May 21, Thairo Estrada's San Francisco Giants (21-24) host Luis Arraez's Miami Marlins (24-22) at Oracle Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:05 PM ET.

The Giants are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Marlins (+110). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Marlins vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Sunday, May 21, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Alex Wood - SF (0-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.16 ERA)

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants have won eight, or 40%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Giants have a record of 4-10 (28.6%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Francisco has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Giants went 3-4 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), San Francisco combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Marlins have been victorious in 12, or 46.2%, of the 26 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a win-loss record of 8-9 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

