Luis Arraez and Thairo Estrada are two of the players with prop bets available when the Miami Marlins and the San Francisco Giants play at Oracle Park on Sunday (starting at 4:05 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Marlins vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has recorded 60 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .387/.442/.484 slash line so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 16 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has put up 37 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 24 runs.

He has a .230/.311/.491 slash line on the year.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Nationals May. 16 1-for-5 1 1 2 4

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants

Alex Wood Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Wood Stats

The Giants will send Alex Wood (0-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

Wood Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies May. 15 4.2 4 2 2 4 1 at Diamondbacks May. 12 1.0 3 1 1 1 1 at Marlins Apr. 18 2.1 1 1 1 3 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 11 4.2 1 0 0 5 3 at White Sox Apr. 6 3.0 6 3 1 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Jesús Luzardo's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thairo Estrada Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Estrada Stats

Estrada has 54 hits with nine doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.358/.477 on the year.

Estrada has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .209 with two doubles, a triple, a walk and two RBI.

Estrada Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Marlins May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Phillies May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 0 3 0

LaMonte Wade Jr Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Wade Stats

LaMonte Wade Jr has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 32 walks and 15 RBI (32 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .260/.428/.480 so far this season.

Wade Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies May. 16 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Diamondbacks May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Thairo Estrada, LaMonte Wade Jr or other Giants players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.