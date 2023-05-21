The San Francisco Giants (21-24) host the Miami Marlins (24-22) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Giants will call on Alex Wood versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (3-2).

Marlins vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBCS-BA
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Oracle Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (0-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.16 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

  • Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.16, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.
  • Luzardo is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.
  • Luzardo will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

Jesús Luzardo vs. Giants

  • He will face off against a Giants team that is hitting .240 as a unit (20th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .408 (13th in the league) with 63 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).
  • Luzardo has a 6.23 ERA and a 1.846 WHIP against the Giants this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .316 batting average over one appearance.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

  • The Giants' Wood (0-0) will make his fifth start of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • The 32-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

Alex Wood vs. Marlins

  • The Marlins are batting .247 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .382 (22nd in the league) with 41 home runs.
  • The left-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 1-for-7 with a double and an RBI in 2 1/3 innings this season.

