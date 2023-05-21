The San Francisco Giants (21-24) host the Miami Marlins (24-22) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Giants will call on Alex Wood versus the Marlins and Jesus Luzardo (3-2).

Marlins vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 21, 2023

Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: NBCS-BA

Location: San Francisco, California

Venue: Oracle Park

Probable Pitchers: Wood - SF (0-0, 2.87 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (3-2, 3.16 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.16 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 51 1/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.16, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .266 against him.

Luzardo is trying to earn his third quality start in a row in this outing.

Luzardo will try to build upon a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per outing).

Jesús Luzardo vs. Giants

He will face off against a Giants team that is hitting .240 as a unit (20th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .408 (13th in the league) with 63 total home runs (sixth in MLB action).

Luzardo has a 6.23 ERA and a 1.846 WHIP against the Giants this season in 4 1/3 innings pitched, allowing a .316 batting average over one appearance.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Wood

The Giants' Wood (0-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 32-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .242.

Alex Wood vs. Marlins

The Marlins are batting .247 this season, 14th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .382 (22nd in the league) with 41 home runs.

The left-hander has allowed the Marlins to go 1-for-7 with a double and an RBI in 2 1/3 innings this season.

