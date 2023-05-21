Max Strus could make a big impact for the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM on Sunday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Strus, in his previous game (May 19 win against the Celtics) posted 11 points.

We're going to look at Strus' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Max Strus Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.5 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.2 3.3 Assists -- 2.1 0.9 PRA 16.5 16.8 16.4 PR 14.5 14.7 15.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Heat vs Celtics Additional Info

Max Strus Insights vs. the Celtics

Strus is responsible for taking 11.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 20.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the league, conceding 111.4 points per game.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.1 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Max Strus vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/19/2023 27 11 1 0 2 0 0 5/17/2023 34 15 3 0 3 0 0 1/24/2023 37 13 7 1 3 0 2 12/2/2022 21 4 4 1 1 0 3 11/30/2022 36 23 1 2 5 0 1 10/21/2022 23 2 1 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.