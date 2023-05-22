Aaron Ekblad will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 22, 2023. There are prop bets for Ekblad available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aaron Ekblad vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has averaged 23:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -14.

In 12 of 71 games this year Ekblad has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 41.7% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 71 Games 7 38 Points 2 14 Goals 1 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.