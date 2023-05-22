Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barkov in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)

0.5 points (Over odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

In 68 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 21:13 on the ice per game.

Barkov has a goal in 19 games this season out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.

In 47 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered a point, and 22 of those games included multiple points.

In 38 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

Barkov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.5%.

Barkov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 68 Games 8 78 Points 8 23 Goals 5 55 Assists 3

