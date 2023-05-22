Aleksander Barkov Jr. Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Hurricanes - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barkov in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
Barkov Season Stats Insights
- In 68 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 21:13 on the ice per game.
- Barkov has a goal in 19 games this season out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- In 47 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered a point, and 22 of those games included multiple points.
- In 38 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.
- Barkov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.5%.
Barkov Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|68
|Games
|8
|78
|Points
|8
|23
|Goals
|5
|55
|Assists
|3
