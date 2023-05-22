Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, on Monday at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barkov in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -233)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -130)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

  • In 68 games this season, Barkov has a plus-minus of +11, while averaging 21:13 on the ice per game.
  • Barkov has a goal in 19 games this season out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.
  • In 47 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered a point, and 22 of those games included multiple points.
  • In 38 of 68 games this season, Barkov has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.
  • Barkov's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 70% that he hits the over.
  • The implied probability of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.5%.

Barkov Stats vs. the Hurricanes

  • The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina
68 Games 8
78 Points 8
23 Goals 5
55 Assists 3

