Anthony Duclair will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 22, 2023. Looking to bet on Duclair's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anthony Duclair vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 14:51 on the ice per game.

Duclair has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 20 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Duclair has a point in seven of 20 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Duclair has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Duclair has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Duclair has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Duclair Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+52) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 20 Games 6 9 Points 9 2 Goals 4 7 Assists 5

