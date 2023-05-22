Anton Lundell will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Lundell's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Anton Lundell vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

Lundell has scored a goal in 11 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lundell has a point in 26 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

In 18 of 73 games this season, Lundell has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Lundell goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

Lundell has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 73 Games 8 33 Points 2 12 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

