Brandon Montour will be in action Monday when his Florida Panthers play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center. There are prop bets for Montour available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brandon Montour vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Montour has averaged 24:07 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Montour has a goal in 16 of 80 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Montour has a point in 51 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.

Montour has an assist in 42 of 80 games this season, with multiple assists on 11 occasions.

The implied probability that Montour goes over his points over/under is 62.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Montour going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Montour Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 80 Games 8 73 Points 5 16 Goals 0 57 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.