Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Verhaeghe against the Hurricanes, we have lots of info to help.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

Verhaeghe has averaged 17:30 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +10).

In Verhaeghe's 81 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 of 81 games this season, with multiple points in 21 of them.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Verhaeghe has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 81 Games 8 73 Points 8 42 Goals 4 31 Assists 4

