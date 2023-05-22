Eetu Luostarinen will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Luostarinen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Luostarinen has averaged 15:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

In 17 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Luostarinen has a point in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 24 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Luostarinen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 8 43 Points 0 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

