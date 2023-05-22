Gustav Forsling Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Hurricanes - Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 3
Gustav Forsling will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Forsling's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Gustav Forsling vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)
Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info
Forsling Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Forsling has averaged 23:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.
- Forsling has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In 35 of 82 games this season, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- In 25 of 82 games this season, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Forsling has an implied probability of 39.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.
Forsling Stats vs. the Hurricanes
- The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Carolina
|82
|Games
|8
|41
|Points
|1
|13
|Goals
|0
|28
|Assists
|1
