Gustav Forsling will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes meet on Monday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Forsling's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has averaged 23:25 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +18.

Forsling has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 35 of 82 games this season, Forsling has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 25 of 82 games this season, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsling has an implied probability of 39.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +52 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 82 Games 8 41 Points 1 13 Goals 0 28 Assists 1

