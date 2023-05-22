Monday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (19-28) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (24-23) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-3, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

  • The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Marlins have won 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Miami has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
  • Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 164 (3.5 per game).
  • The Marlins have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 Nationals W 4-3 Edward Cabrera vs MacKenzie Gore
May 18 Nationals W 5-3 Eury Pérez vs Trevor Williams
May 19 @ Giants L 4-3 Sandy Alcantara vs Anthony DeSclafani
May 20 @ Giants W 1-0 Braxton Garrett vs Logan Webb
May 21 @ Giants L 7-5 Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
May 22 @ Rockies - Edward Cabrera vs Chase Anderson
May 23 @ Rockies - Eury Pérez vs Austin Gomber
May 24 @ Rockies - Sandy Alcantara vs TBA
May 25 @ Rockies - Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Freeland
May 26 @ Angels - Jesús Luzardo vs Reid Detmers
May 27 @ Angels - Edward Cabrera vs Patrick Sandoval

