Monday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (19-28) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (24-23) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-3, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Marlins have won 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Miami has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 164 (3.5 per game).

The Marlins have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Marlins Schedule