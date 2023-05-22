Marlins vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Monday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (19-28) going head to head against the Miami Marlins (24-23) at 8:40 PM ET (on May 22). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 win for the Rockies, so it should be a tight matchup.
The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-3, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.
Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Marlins vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Rockies 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Under 11.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Rockies Player Props
|Marlins vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Miami and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Marlins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Marlins have won 10, or 66.7%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Miami has won nine of its 14 games, or 64.3%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 164 (3.5 per game).
- The Marlins have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Edward Cabrera vs MacKenzie Gore
|May 18
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Eury Pérez vs Trevor Williams
|May 19
|@ Giants
|L 4-3
|Sandy Alcantara vs Anthony DeSclafani
|May 20
|@ Giants
|W 1-0
|Braxton Garrett vs Logan Webb
|May 21
|@ Giants
|L 7-5
|Jesús Luzardo vs Alex Wood
|May 22
|@ Rockies
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Chase Anderson
|May 23
|@ Rockies
|-
|Eury Pérez vs Austin Gomber
|May 24
|@ Rockies
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs TBA
|May 25
|@ Rockies
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Freeland
|May 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Reid Detmers
|May 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Patrick Sandoval
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.