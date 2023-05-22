Edward Cabrera and Chase Anderson will each get the start when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies play on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -125 +105 11.5 +100 -120 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins are 10-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Miami has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Miami has played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-23-3).

The Marlins have not had a spread set for a contest this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-11 10-12 12-13 12-10 19-17 5-6

