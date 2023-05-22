Marlins vs. Rockies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Edward Cabrera and Chase Anderson will each get the start when the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies play on Monday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.
Bookmakers list the Marlins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 11.5 runs for the game (with +100 odds to hit the over and -120 odds on the under).
Marlins vs. Rockies Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-125
|+105
|11.5
|+100
|-120
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins are 10-5 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Miami has an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Marlins have an implied win probability of 55.6%.
- Miami has played in 46 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-23-3).
- The Marlins have not had a spread set for a contest this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|14-11
|10-12
|12-13
|12-10
|19-17
|5-6
