How to Watch the Marlins vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Chase Anderson will be on the hill for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 43 total home runs.
- Miami is 21st in MLB, slugging .384.
- The Marlins' .249 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- Miami has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.5 runs per game (164 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.
- The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.
- Miami's 4.45 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.337).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins are sending Edward Cabrera (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Cabrera heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.
- Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|W 4-3
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
|5/18/2023
|Nationals
|W 5-3
|Home
|Eury Pérez
|Trevor Williams
|5/19/2023
|Giants
|L 4-3
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/20/2023
|Giants
|W 1-0
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Logan Webb
|5/21/2023
|Giants
|L 7-5
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Alex Wood
|5/22/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Chase Anderson
|5/23/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Eury Pérez
|Austin Gomber
|5/24/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|-
|5/25/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Freeland
|5/26/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Reid Detmers
|5/27/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Patrick Sandoval
