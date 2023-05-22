Chase Anderson will be on the hill for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins average 0.9 home runs per game to rank 23rd in baseball with 43 total home runs.

Miami is 21st in MLB, slugging .384.

The Marlins' .249 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.

Miami has the No. 28 offense in baseball, scoring 3.5 runs per game (164 total runs).

The Marlins rank 26th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .304.

The Marlins strike out 8.6 times per game to rank 13th in baseball.

The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Miami's pitching staff ranks sixth in the majors.

Miami's 4.45 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.337).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Edward Cabrera (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 5.13 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 40 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

Cabrera heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this year entering this outing.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 Nationals W 4-3 Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore 5/18/2023 Nationals W 5-3 Home Eury Pérez Trevor Williams 5/19/2023 Giants L 4-3 Away Sandy Alcantara Anthony DeSclafani 5/20/2023 Giants W 1-0 Away Braxton Garrett Logan Webb 5/21/2023 Giants L 7-5 Away Jesús Luzardo Alex Wood 5/22/2023 Rockies - Away Edward Cabrera Chase Anderson 5/23/2023 Rockies - Away Eury Pérez Austin Gomber 5/24/2023 Rockies - Away Sandy Alcantara - 5/25/2023 Rockies - Away Braxton Garrett Kyle Freeland 5/26/2023 Angels - Away Jesús Luzardo Reid Detmers 5/27/2023 Angels - Away Edward Cabrera Patrick Sandoval

