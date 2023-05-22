On Monday, May 22 at 8:40 PM ET, Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (24-23) visit Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (19-28) in the series opener at Coors Field.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +100 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is set at 11.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Edward Cabrera - MIA (3-3, 5.13 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won 10 out of the 15 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have a record of 9-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Miami, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Marlins played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and finished 4-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 16, or 43.2%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-4.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 22nd 4th

