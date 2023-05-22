Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Rockies on May 22, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Luis Arraez, Charlie Blackmon and others when the Miami Marlins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Edward Cabrera Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Cabrera Stats
- Edward Cabrera (3-3) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- In nine starts, Cabrera has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.
Cabrera Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 10
|3.1
|2
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|5.0
|5
|3
|3
|8
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Apr. 29
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|12
|5
|at Braves
|Apr. 24
|4.1
|4
|4
|4
|6
|4
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 15 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .382/.437/.478 on the year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Giants
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Giants
|May. 19
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 41 hits with nine doubles, 12 home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .247/.324/.518 so far this season.
- Soler has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Giants
|May. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Giants
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has recorded 42 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.
- He has a .276/.369/.421 slash line so far this season.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 15
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
Elias Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Diaz Stats
- Elias Diaz has 43 hits with eight doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .326/.381/.455 so far this season.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
