Bookmakers have listed player props for Luis Arraez, Charlie Blackmon and others when the Miami Marlins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Marlins vs. Rockies Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Edward Cabrera Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Cabrera Stats

Edward Cabrera (3-3) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his 10th start of the season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In nine starts, Cabrera has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

Cabrera Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 17 5.0 5 2 2 6 0 at Diamondbacks May. 10 3.1 2 4 4 5 4 at Cubs May. 5 5.0 5 3 3 8 1 vs. Cubs Apr. 29 5.0 3 2 2 12 5 at Braves Apr. 24 4.1 4 4 4 6 4

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Edward Cabrera's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 15 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashed .382/.437/.478 on the year.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants May. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Giants May. 19 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 41 hits with nine doubles, 12 home runs, 17 walks and 27 RBI.

He has a slash line of .247/.324/.518 so far this season.

Soler has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Giants May. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 17 1-for-3 2 1 2 4

Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has recorded 42 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 17 runs.

He has a .276/.369/.421 slash line so far this season.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 vs. Reds May. 17 0-for-3 2 0 1 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Reds May. 15 1-for-5 0 0 2 3

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 43 hits with eight doubles, three home runs, 12 walks and 22 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .326/.381/.455 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers May. 19 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Reds May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Reds May. 16 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Elias Díaz or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.