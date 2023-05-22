Luis Arraez leads the Miami Marlins (24-23) into a matchup with Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (19-28) at Coors Field, Monday at 8:40 PM ET. Arraez is batting .382, best in the league, and Diaz is fourth at .326.

The Marlins will give the ball to Edward Cabrera (3-3, 5.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Marlins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cabrera - MIA (3-3, 5.13 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins will send Cabrera (3-3) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 5.13 ERA this season with 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 6.7 walks per nine across nine games.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In nine starts, Cabrera has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) takes the mound first for the Rockies to make his second start this season.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up one hit.

In three appearances this season, he has a .00 ERA and 4.5 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .094 against him.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.