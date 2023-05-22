Matthew Tkachuk will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes face off in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, May 22, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Tkachuk against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -141)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

Tkachuk has averaged 20:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +29).

In Tkachuk's 79 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 56 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has registered a point, and 34 of those games included multiple points.

In 45 of 79 games this year, Tkachuk has registered an assist, and in 18 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points over/under is 38.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.5% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have conceded 210 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +52.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Carolina 79 Games 7 109 Points 5 40 Goals 3 69 Assists 2

