MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, May 22
If you're looking for Monday's probable pitchers, you've come to the right spot. Keep reading to find a breakdown of the day's expected starting pitchers, which features a showdown between Cristian Javier and the Astros versus Corbin Burnes and the Brewers.
Keep scrolling to find the pitching matchups for every game on the calendar for May 22.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
White Sox at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Mike Clevinger (3-3) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Hunter Gaddis (0-0) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|CHW: Clevinger
|CLE: Gaddis
|9 (47.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.56
|ERA
|-
|7.6
|K/9
|-
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -120
- CHW Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Guardians
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-0) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will counter with Luis Ortiz (0-2) for the game between the teams on Monday.
|TEX: Dunning
|PIT: Ortiz
|11 (37.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|2 (8 IP)
|1.69
|ERA
|5.63
|5.5
|K/9
|4.5
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Pirates
- TEX Odds to Win: -135
- PIT Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Pirates
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (5-2) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Trevor Kelley (0-1) when the teams play Monday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|TB: Kelley
|9 (56 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (6 IP)
|3.05
|ERA
|7.50
|7.7
|K/9
|3.0
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -110
- TOR Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Rays
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSUN (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Phillies, who will counter with Zack Wheeler (3-3) when the clubs play Monday.
|ARI: Henry
|PHI: Wheeler
|5 (27 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51 IP)
|5.00
|ERA
|4.06
|4.3
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -225
- ARI Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Phillies
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Reds Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-6) to the bump as they take on the Reds, who will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (0-0) when the clubs meet Monday.
|STL: Montgomery
|CIN: Williamson
|9 (51.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (5.2 IP)
|4.21
|ERA
|1.59
|8.4
|K/9
|9.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Reds
- STL Odds to Win: -190
- CIN Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 10 runs
Live Stream Cardinals at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Gavin Stone (0-0) to the hill as they take on the Braves, who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton (5-3) for the matchup between the teams on Monday.
|LAD: Stone
|ATL: Morton
|0 (0 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (47.1 IP)
|-
|ERA
|2.85
|-
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -155
- LAD Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSO (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Michael Lorenzen (2-2) to the hill as they face the Royals, who will counter with Brady Singer (3-4) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|DET: Lorenzen
|KC: Singer
|6 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (45.2 IP)
|3.44
|ERA
|7.09
|6.9
|K/9
|7.9
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Royals
- KC Odds to Win: -115
- DET Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Giants at Twins Probable Pitchers
The San Francisco Giants will send John Brebbia (2-0) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will give the start to Bailey Ober (3-0) when the teams meet Monday.
|SF: Brebbia
|MIN: Ober
|21 (19 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (30.1 IP)
|4.26
|ERA
|1.78
|13.3
|K/9
|8.3
Vegas Odds for Giants at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -150
- SF Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Giants at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Javier (4-1) to the mound as they take on the Brewers, who will give the start to Burnes (4-3) when the teams face off on Monday.
|HOU: Javier
|MIL: Burnes
|9 (52.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51.2 IP)
|3.25
|ERA
|3.48
|10.1
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Brewers
- HOU Odds to Win: -115
- MIL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Brewers
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (3-3) to the hill as they face the Rockies, who will counter with Chase Anderson (0-0) when the clubs face off Monday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|COL: Anderson
|9 (40.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|3 (10 IP)
|5.13
|ERA
|0.00
|12.3
|K/9
|4.5
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Rockies
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- COL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Tanner Houck (3-3) to the hill as they face the Angels, who will give the start to Jaime Barria (1-1) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|BOS: Houck
|LAA: Barria
|8 (42.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (23 IP)
|5.48
|ERA
|2.35
|8.0
|K/9
|8.2
Vegas Odds for Red Sox at Angels
- LAA Odds to Win: -115
- BOS Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Red Sox at Angels
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (1-3) to the bump as they face the Mariners, who will give the start to Luis Castillo (2-2) for the game between the teams Monday.
|OAK: Muller
|SEA: Castillo
|9 (42 IP)
|Games/IP
|9 (51.2 IP)
|7.71
|ERA
|3.31
|6.4
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -300
- OAK Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Mariners
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
