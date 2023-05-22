The Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes play Monday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at BB&T Center, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Panthers are up 2-0 in the series.

Tune in for the Panthers-Hurricanes matchup on TNT.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL action in goals against.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers have gone 9-1-0 (95.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes' total of 210 goals given up (2.6 per game) is second in the NHL.

With 262 goals (3.2 per game), the Hurricanes have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-2-2 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Hurricanes Key Players