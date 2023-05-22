Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals will see the Florida Panthers hit the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, May 22, starting at 8:00 PM ET and airing on TNT. The Panthers lead 2-0 in the series.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/20/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 2-1 (F/OT) FLA 5/18/2023 Hurricanes Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 4/13/2023 Panthers Hurricanes 6-4 CAR 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in league action in goals against.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Panthers have secured 95.0% of the possible points with a 9-1-0 record.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 210 total goals (2.6 per game), second in the NHL.

The Hurricanes' 262 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 15th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players